One mark each to be awarded to 15 wrong questions in TNTET Paper II

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Heeding to objections from aspirants, the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) reviewed the question paper and awarded one mark each to 15 erroneous questions in the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 2. The revised results were released on Thursday.

The TRB conducted exams for TET Paper II for 2022 in February in which 2.54 lakh candidates appeared. TRB received 16,409 objections from 3,341 aspirants about errors and mistakes in question papers from February 22 to 25. But TRB rejected their objections and released the final results on March 28.

TNIE highlighted the plight of students whose scores had come down because of this on April 7, and TRB drew sharp criticism from several quarters including political parties. Following this, TRB verified the questions with the help of experts. Based on their report, it was decided to change the answers for 15 questions.

A release by TRB stated, “Re-evaluation of the sessions has been done and based on the revised key, results for 11 sessions (batches) is hereby released. The result released on March 28 for those 11 sessions is hereby withdrawn.”

According to TRB sources, marks of 1,500 aspirants increased above the cut-off mark of 82 for TET Paper 2 after the results were revised. “As TRB faced a strong opposition from aspirants as well as political parties over the erroneous questions, it revised the results,” sources added.

C Kasthuri, an aspirant from Erode, told TNIE, “I had objected to two questions in Psychology and Social Science sections, as the answers were wrong and there were spelling mistakes. But, TRB rejected it although I submitted it with the proof. I had got 81 marks and was disappointed. But now TRB has given an additional mark, and I now have the required cut-off score.”

