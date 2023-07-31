Home States Tamil Nadu

CPI wants collectors to stop soil theft by brick kilns in Tamil Nadu

"The brick kiln owners are lifting soil from the tank for commercial purposes in the name of farmers in more than 200 vehicles daily."

Published: 31st July 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

brick kilns, bricks

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Requesting the district administration to stop brick kiln owners from illegally lifting topsoil from Chinnavudaiperi tank, CPI councillors led by party district secretary T Esakkidurai petitioned district collector Durai Ravichandran and Muthalvarin Mugavari (CM cell).

"The brick kiln owners are lifting soil from the tank for commercial purposes in the name of farmers in more than 200 vehicles daily. CPI councillors had staged a sit-in protest during the council meeting, however, the local body administration and officials of mines and mineral department are remaining mute spectators on the soil theft," said Esakkidurai, adding that the soil is being lifted from July 20.

He further said the residents of Sivagiri town panchayat are struggling to fulfil their drinking water needs. "Three wells of Sivagiri town are located in Chinnavudaiperi tank. If the soil theft is not stopped, we will stage a road blockade soon," read the petition.

Apart from CPI, the NTK cadre also staged a protest against the alleged soil theft by brick kiln owners. MDMK IT wing functionary S Karthigeyan said a few Sivagiri brick kilns are illegally functioning in the Eco-Sensitive Area of Nellai Wildlife Sanctuary. "There have been court cases against violations of the brick kilns. Without taking it into consideration, officials have allowed them to lift soil from the tank. Even though we caught the brick kilns using fake permit passes, officials are not taking any action," he alleged.

When contacted by TNIE, collector Durai Ravichandran said commercial passes for 500 load consignments were issued by Mines department officials for lifting the topsoil, as there was no sediment, to deepen the tank. "The mines department allowed only 500 loads of soil to be lifted. The soil can be used for road works, but brick kilns cannot use it," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI brick kiln owners
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp