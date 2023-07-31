Kovai Ragavan’s sketches find a place in episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

Home States Tamil Nadu

According to sources, a team in Chennai working for ‘Mann ki Baat’ recommended the article to the PM’s office.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated city-based artist Suresh Ragavan, who has created life-like sketches of endemic birds, wild animals and orchids, in the 103rd episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. 

“Many times when we hear the words ecology, flora, fauna and biodiversity. Some people think it is a specialised subject. But it’s not like that. If we really love nature, we can do a lot with our small efforts. Suresh Ragavan is an example of serving nature through art, and it is really marvellous,” Modi said. 
TNIE featured Ragavan in its June 4 edition with the headline “Coimbatore man’s master stroke to save native species for posterity”. 

According to sources, a team in Chennai working for ‘Mann ki Baat’ recommended the article to the PM’s office. Impressed by Ragavan’s work, Modi spoke about him on Sunday. Ragavan, who lives in Vadavalli and works as an illustrator in the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), spent from his pocket and made sketches of 50 endemic birds, 42 endemic wild animals and 155 endemic orchids in the last four years. The 59-year-old explained that he wants to sensitise as many college and school students as possible, and did not see his work as a means to make money.

Reacting to Modi’s appreciation, Ragavan told TNIE that it was a great recognition for his hard work. “My family members became emotional when they heard Modi speak about me,” he added. “I was not sure if my efforts would get widespread attention. TNIE helped me get national recognition. I won’t forget this day in my lifetime as appreciation from the PM is equal to a national award,” Ragavan said.

