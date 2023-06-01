A stitch in time can save this Madurai tailor

MADURAI: For 58-year-old Nagesh, life is a torn fabric in need of a good stitch. The only silver lining is an old sewing machine, which he has been carrying on his shoulders for the last four decades. "I think poverty really likes me, that's why we have been inseparable over the years," he quips.
Once a farmer, Nagesh took fate into his own hands in the hope of a better economic situation. He settled in Avaniyapuram with his wife Shanthi, leaving his native village of Palayanoor in Sivaganga. Every day, he has to walk around 30-40 km in the scorching sun looking for clothes to be re-stitched, hardly earning money to make ends meet. "I get around Rs 100-Rs 200 after a hard day's work. People prefer to keep sewing machines at home rather than give it to hawkers. On some days, I have to return home empty-handed. There are customers who offer food or beverages, and there are those who don't even pay `10 even after bargaining," he said.
Stating that the business was good initially, Nagesh said the Covid-19 pandemic left them high and dry. "No one was there to support me and my family. We had to sleep on empty stomachs and have even begged for alms out of desperation. Things are not different during rainy seasons," said a teary-eyed Nagesh.
Pointing out the difficulties in getting loans, Nagesh said he submitted several petitions to the district collector. A ray of hope came in the form of minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who invited him home and provided assistance. Following that, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a new house to be given to the family under the housing scheme.
"Since I am not eligible for a pension, the situation has worsened, I am not able to carry the machine due to health issues. We hope the state government provides us with a livelihood so as to secure our life," said Nagesh.
MADURAI: For 58-year-old Nagesh, life is a torn fabric in need of a good stitch. The only silver lining is an old sewing machine, which he has been carrying on his shoulders for the last four decades. "I think poverty really likes me, that's why we have been inseparable over the years," he quips.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Vizhinjam seaport protests: Police station attack was with 'ulterior intention', says Kerala CM
'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently, says Nadav Lapid
Will fight again, against what is wrong: Bilkis Bano on remission given to her rapists
Tamil Nadu amended law that allows Jallikattu seeks to prevent cruelty on animals: State tells SC
India dismisses China's concerns on military exercise with US in Uttarakhand
'Bazball' powers England to new first-day record against Pakistan in 1st Test