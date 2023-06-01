A stitch in time can save this Madurai tailor

Gayathri Venkatesan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: For 58-year-old Nagesh, life is a torn fabric in need of a good stitch. The only silver lining is an old sewing machine, which he has been carrying on his shoulders for the last four decades. "I think poverty really likes me, that's why we have been inseparable over the years," he quips.



Once a farmer, Nagesh took fate into his own hands in the hope of a better economic situation. He settled in Avaniyapuram with his wife Shanthi, leaving his native village of Palayanoor in Sivaganga. Every day, he has to walk around 30-40 km in the scorching sun looking for clothes to be re-stitched, hardly earning money to make ends meet. "I get around Rs 100-Rs 200 after a hard day's work. People prefer to keep sewing machines at home rather than give it to hawkers. On some days, I have to return home empty-handed. There are customers who offer food or beverages, and there are those who don't even pay `10 even after bargaining," he said.



Stating that the business was good initially, Nagesh said the Covid-19 pandemic left them high and dry. "No one was there to support me and my family. We had to sleep on empty stomachs and have even begged for alms out of desperation. Things are not different during rainy seasons," said a teary-eyed Nagesh.



Pointing out the difficulties in getting loans, Nagesh said he submitted several petitions to the district collector. A ray of hope came in the form of minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who invited him home and provided assistance. Following that, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a new house to be given to the family under the housing scheme.



"Since I am not eligible for a pension, the situation has worsened, I am not able to carry the machine due to health issues. We hope the state government provides us with a livelihood so as to secure our life," said Nagesh.

