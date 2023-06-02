Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict plans to open publishing house in 2024

Gayathri Venkatesan By

MADURAI: Decades of incarceration has a profound impact on a person's values and self-respect, says R P Ravichandran (53), one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released on November 12 last. Spending time with family, he is currently busy writing books on the problems of prisoners and is also planning to open a publishing house next year.



interview with TNIE.



Q: How is life after being released from prison?

A: The union government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the release of six of us. I'm following that: if there is an open hearing, we have to attend it. Apart from that, I love to travel to historical and archaeological sites. I visited Kollimalai in Namakkal, Samanarmalai, Yanaimalai in Madurai, and Manapad Beach near Thoothukudi district. I also go on vacations with my family.



Q: Your opinion on the functioning of the state government?

A: Whenever the state government takes two steps forward in a progressive way, it is dragged back by the union government. The state government is struggling to get Governor RN Ravi's assent for bills. But, when compared to the political scenario in northern states, Tamil Nadu is doing far better.



Q: How do people react when they recognise you?

A: I was having lunch at a hotel in Karaikudi recently when a person came up to me and initiated a conversation. He asked me how I managed all those years in prison. It was good talking to him.



Q: Did you meet the others (Nalini, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar) after your release?

A: No. I met Nalini's mother in Chennai because I heard that she was not well, and I too happened to be in Chennai at that time.



Q: Did you get to meet any political leaders?

A: I met MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran, and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. I thanked them for their continuous support in securing our release.



Q: What are you busy with right now?

A: I'm writing a book about the prison system and will be releasing it in three parts. The first part is almost done. I have already written three books related to prison, including 'Sivarasan top secrets.' The new series, however, will be different. It will talk about how an individual undergoes problems in prison exactly like what he faces in society, and also how prison plays a major role in affecting an inmate's values and self-respect. We also have plans of opening a publishing house and work is under way. Most probably, we will inaugurate it in Madurai next year. The idea came to me when I visited this year's book fair in Chennai. We will be giving preference to young writers who struggle to publish their content related to futuristic perspective, history and politics.



Q: Do you have any plans on giving back to society?

A: Life behind bars was filled with depression. Society supported us so much at that time, and we should definitely give back now. I plan to start a trust to educate poor children, support young entrepreneurs and help people when they are in medical need. I have been discussing this with my well-wishers. I hope someone will help me with the funds.

