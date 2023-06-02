Teachers need to improve reading habits, appeals writer Cho Dharman

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Except for a few that can be numbered, the teaching community that plays an integral role in imparting reading habits among students is by and large, disinterested in literature, said Sahitya Akademi awardee Cho Dharman on Thursday.

In association with the Tamil Nadu booksellers association, Kovilpatti Rotary Club, and Junior Chamber of India (JCI), a book fair was conducted at the Gandhi mandapam between May 14 and 31.

The sellers exhibited several hundred books of various titles. Kovilpatti being an epitome of writers of Karisal literature, the book stalls were dominated by works of writers from the Karisal region. School students, college students, and the general public visited the book fair.

On the occasion, the organisers, in association with Punitha Ohm College of Education, conducted contests, including Bharatanatyam, elocution, essay writing, folklore songs, Sangam literature recitation, drawing, and fancy dress, for the student community.

Sahitya Akademi awardee Cho Dharman and Rotary district chairman Vinaga Ramesh participated in the valedictory function and distributed prizes for the winners.

On the sidelines of the prize distribution ceremony, Dharman told TNIE that he appreciates the efforts of the state government in encouraging the students and the public by convening book fairs. "However, the school teachers, except a few, seem disinterested in modern literature. This is causing a bottleneck in the process of passing on reading habits to students," he said, stating that he witnessed many teachers without reading habits at a seminar held in Aruppukottai.

"Teachers can introduce reading habits to students. However, they do not read modern literature, which speaks about the present-day culture and the latest lifestyles ingrained in society. The teachers' contribution to literature is also less," he added.

Kovilpatti Rotary club president Ravi Manickam, Thiruvalluvar mandram deputy president Thirumalai Muthusamy, Banker Ramasubbu, Bookseller association secretary Karthic. Rotary club deputy governor Asiaforms Babu and other dignitaries were present.

