Tangedco wants to cut line loss, junks 500kva transformers across state

The Centre is also extending financial support through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Published: 03rd June 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

As the power crisis due to coal shortage has gripped the entire country, the ministry is taking various steps to tackle the situation.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a move aimed at minimising line loss and ensuring uninterrupted power supply, Tangedco has taken a decision to discontinue the installation of 500 kilovolt ampere (kva) transformers across the state. A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Instructions have been issued to officials in this regard. But, the existing transformers will continue to function.”

At present, the utility operates 4,05,568 transformers which includes 63 kva,  100 kva, 250 kva and 500 kva units. Among these, there are approximately one lakh 500 kva transformers in the state. Installation of 500 kva transformers often leads to frequent line loss and power fluctuations, as nearly 250 connections can be linked to a single unit. Therefore, Tangedco has decided to opt for alternative models with reduced line loss.

Another official said, “The current line loss of the power utility stands at 13%. The Centre has instructed Tangedco to bring down this loss, and our objective is to achieve a level below 10%. So, we have discontinued the installation of 500 kva transformers. The Centre is also extending financial support through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

In case there is a requirement for bulk consumers such as large apartment complexes, high-tension consumers, or industries, we will utilise the 500 kva transformers based on consumption. However, these will no longer be installed in residential areas.”

Following the closure of Sterlite plant, most transformers were procured from China through tenders. The cost of a 500 kva transformer was Rs 4 lakh. Opting for lower kva models will help in cutting cost.

