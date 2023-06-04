Hogenakkal coracle ride fare hiked to Rs 1500 for entire ride not per person, clarify authorities in TN

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Coracle ride fare at Hogenakkal has been hiked from Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 per ride after a new tender was finalised by the district administration last week. Even as coracle operators are happy over the hike, tourists have expressed shock alleging that the announcement lacks clarity and some operators are insisting that the increased fare is per head and not per ride.

It may be noted that there have been regular conflicts between tourists and coracle operators as the latter were “forcing people” to pay more than what was recommended by the Dharmapuri district administration. The tender for coracle operations was recently floated, and the fare was revised on June 1.

Speaking to TNIE, C Prabhu, a coracle operator said, “Earlier, we were getting Rs 650 per ride and Rs 150 went towards maintenance charges, including life jacket. It was not a profitable operation at all. The revised fare will help in the development of Hogenakkal and also improve the livelihood of residents. The increased riding time will make people enjoy the ride more.”Pennagaram Block Development Officer Kalpana was unavailable for comment.

However, staff at the office said, “The fare hike came into effect on June 1 and will continue till the tender lapses. Operations will be in adherence to district administration guidelines, and the chare has been fixed per ride. If the contractor fails to adhere to the guidelines, the tender will be cancelled.”

Collector K Santhi said, “The last time the fare was revised nearly 10 years ago. The hike was also not fixed by the administration but the Hogenakkal Development Committee which consists of elected representatives, local administration, residents and coracle operators. Though the fare has been increased to Rs 1,500 per ride, the riding time has also doubled.”

District tourism development officer P Kadiresan said, “The fare is Rs 1,500 per ride (for four adults and a child). If operators charge per head, people may file a complaint and immediate action will be taken. Licence of such operator would be revoked and he would be banned for over six months.”

DHARMAPURI: Coracle ride fare at Hogenakkal has been hiked from Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 per ride after a new tender was finalised by the district administration last week. Even as coracle operators are happy over the hike, tourists have expressed shock alleging that the announcement lacks clarity and some operators are insisting that the increased fare is per head and not per ride. It may be noted that there have been regular conflicts between tourists and coracle operators as the latter were “forcing people” to pay more than what was recommended by the Dharmapuri district administration. The tender for coracle operations was recently floated, and the fare was revised on June 1. Speaking to TNIE, C Prabhu, a coracle operator said, “Earlier, we were getting Rs 650 per ride and Rs 150 went towards maintenance charges, including life jacket. It was not a profitable operation at all. The revised fare will help in the development of Hogenakkal and also improve the livelihood of residents. The increased riding time will make people enjoy the ride more.”Pennagaram Block Development Officer Kalpana was unavailable for comment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, staff at the office said, “The fare hike came into effect on June 1 and will continue till the tender lapses. Operations will be in adherence to district administration guidelines, and the chare has been fixed per ride. If the contractor fails to adhere to the guidelines, the tender will be cancelled.” Collector K Santhi said, “The last time the fare was revised nearly 10 years ago. The hike was also not fixed by the administration but the Hogenakkal Development Committee which consists of elected representatives, local administration, residents and coracle operators. Though the fare has been increased to Rs 1,500 per ride, the riding time has also doubled.” District tourism development officer P Kadiresan said, “The fare is Rs 1,500 per ride (for four adults and a child). If operators charge per head, people may file a complaint and immediate action will be taken. Licence of such operator would be revoked and he would be banned for over six months.”