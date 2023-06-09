Home States Tamil Nadu

Spinning mill in Tiruppur shut day after nine locals fall ill due to fumes

According to an official release, a team of officials from various departments including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), sanitary, and revenue departments inspected the facility.

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  District collector T Christuraj ordered the closure and disconnection of power to a spinning mill functioning at Vengamedu after fumes from the unit left nine people in its vicinity down with nausea and irritation in their eyes on Wednesday.

According to an official release, a team of officials from various departments including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), sanitary, and revenue departments inspected the facility. Special medical camps were conducted for residents in the locality. 

After confirming that fumes from the mill caused the problem, collector T Christuraj ordered the disconnection of power to the spinning mill for an indefinite period of time. The decision was taken as a part of precautionary measures to safeguard the public, said a press release.

