Home States Tamil Nadu

SI assaults man at police station in TN's Thoothukudi, transferred to Armed Reserve

Sources said Jeganathan of M Shanmugapuram village near Vembar had a financial dispute with Azhagu Murugesan, whose case was inquired by Sundar from the Soorangudi police station on June 8.

Published: 10th June 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Transfer-Shuffle

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Following complaints against a sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a man who went for an inquiry at Soorangudi police station, Thoothukudi SP Balaji Saravanan announced the transfer of sub-inspector Sundar to the Armed Reserve.

Sources said Jeganathan of M Shanmugapuram village near Vembar had a financial dispute with Azhagu Murugesan, whose case was inquired about by Sundar from the Soorangudi police station on June 8.

“Murugesan was accompanied by Rajakani, a local cable operator and the secretary of the anti-corruption wing of Naam Tamilar Katchi party. During the inquiry, Rajakani picked up a quarrel with the SI. In the melee the SI assaulted Rajakani, leaving him injured. Rajakani was admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital,” sources said.

Sources added Rajakani, along with NTK cadre, had recently lodged a complaint with the SI Sundar, seeking action against the Vembar Village Administrative Officer Thangaravi and Revenue Inspector Selvakumar who allegedly allowed sand theft from the Vaippar river bed. The complaint was not inquired,” said sources. Based on a complaint, Thoothukudi SP L Balaji transferred SI Sundar to the Armed Reserve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThoothukudiSI assaults man at police station
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp