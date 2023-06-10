SI assaults man at police station in TN's Thoothukudi, transferred to Armed Reserve

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following complaints against a sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a man who went for an inquiry at Soorangudi police station, Thoothukudi SP Balaji Saravanan announced the transfer of sub-inspector Sundar to the Armed Reserve.

Sources said Jeganathan of M Shanmugapuram village near Vembar had a financial dispute with Azhagu Murugesan, whose case was inquired about by Sundar from the Soorangudi police station on June 8.

“Murugesan was accompanied by Rajakani, a local cable operator and the secretary of the anti-corruption wing of Naam Tamilar Katchi party. During the inquiry, Rajakani picked up a quarrel with the SI. In the melee the SI assaulted Rajakani, leaving him injured. Rajakani was admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital,” sources said.

Sources added Rajakani, along with NTK cadre, had recently lodged a complaint with the SI Sundar, seeking action against the Vembar Village Administrative Officer Thangaravi and Revenue Inspector Selvakumar who allegedly allowed sand theft from the Vaippar river bed. The complaint was not inquired,” said sources. Based on a complaint, Thoothukudi SP L Balaji transferred SI Sundar to the Armed Reserve.

