Home States Tamil Nadu

28 per cent of fishing vessels in Tamil Nadu delta districts unregistered, finds annual survey

A total of 11,634 boats in 111 fishing hamlets of the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur were inspected in the annual exercise that was last undertaken in 2019.

Published: 11th June 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Officials from fisheries department inspecting the motorized fishing boats in Kodiyakarai on Friday | Express

Officials from fisheries department inspecting the motorized fishing boats in Kodiyakarai on Friday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: About 28 per cent of the over 11,000 motorised and non-motorised fishing boats inspected in the delta region are unregistered, the fisheries department has found. A total of 11,634 boats in 111 fishing hamlets of the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur were inspected in the annual exercise that was last undertaken in 2019.

Of them, the fisheries department found 3,272 unregistered. A fisheries department official said, "There will be no penalties imposed on the violators. However, only those who have registered would be allowed to avail of benefits such as fuel subsidies, insurance and relief in the event of disasters. We advised them to register to avoid missing out on the benefits.”

On so many of the vessels unregistered, an official said, "Many of those who did not register cite that they bought 'pre-used' vessels. If they are procuring such vessels, they should do so along with the old registration certificate." In the four districts, around half of the non-motorised boats (country boats) were registered. Among the motorised boats, around 75 per cent were registered.

The officials said that many non-motorised vessels are unregistered as they do not value their vessels like motorised vessel owners. Officials said fishers in the delta region and the coastal delta districts must register their vessels as they often enter into conflicts with the Sri Lankan armed forces and the island nation’s fishermen. The registration would help them avail of the benefits for vessels that get damaged, lost or seized during such conflicts, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil NaduFisheries Department fishing vessels
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp