Third tender for solid waste management floated in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Concerns regarding solid waste management and lack of workers for carrying out sanitation works took centre stage during the recent council meeting. Privatisation of solid waste management was opted as a solution, however, no takers have yet been found owing to issues in the tender process.



The city corporation had floated a third tender for outsourcing the management of solid wastes. The tender valued at Rs 134.99 crore is for a period of three years. Despite floating the tender twice earlier this year, no takers were found. The third call, for which the last date ends by June 27, was floated on Friday. According to the tender, the private agency will be managing all solid waste management activities such as collection of garbage in wards, managing workers and equipment.



Residents have also alleged some of the garbage bins that are placed in public places are completely damaged, adding that the base part of some bins have corroded leaving a hole in its base. Officials from the city corporation said the extremely damaged ones are being removed and replaced. Those which can be repaired are being fixed. All the issues are being addressed by the city corporation and garbage management is being done efficiently, added sources.

MADURAI: Concerns regarding solid waste management and lack of workers for carrying out sanitation works took centre stage during the recent council meeting. Privatisation of solid waste management was opted as a solution, however, no takers have yet been found owing to issues in the tender process. The city corporation had floated a third tender for outsourcing the management of solid wastes. The tender valued at Rs 134.99 crore is for a period of three years. Despite floating the tender twice earlier this year, no takers were found. The third call, for which the last date ends by June 27, was floated on Friday. According to the tender, the private agency will be managing all solid waste management activities such as collection of garbage in wards, managing workers and equipment. Residents have also alleged some of the garbage bins that are placed in public places are completely damaged, adding that the base part of some bins have corroded leaving a hole in its base. Officials from the city corporation said the extremely damaged ones are being removed and replaced. Those which can be repaired are being fixed. All the issues are being addressed by the city corporation and garbage management is being done efficiently, added sources.