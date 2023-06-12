UDAY scheme reason for financial crisis, power tariff hike in TN: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu is facing a financial crisis because the AIADMK government agreed to all regulations brought by the Union government, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. Speaking in a public meeting after unveiling a statue of former chief minister M Karunanidhi at Anna Park, Stalin said, “We are facing a financial crisis due to the signing of the UDAY scheme. There is a crisis because of which the power tariff needs to be changed at regular intervals. However, we are taking measures so as not to affect people.”

The ruling DMK has brought down the revenue deficit while initiating new schemes. It has not shied away from implementing new ventures citing the fund crunch, Stalin added. Talking about his recent trip to Japan and Singapore, Stalin said, “Contracts worth Rs 3,000 crore have been signed through this trip. Most of the companies we met expressed interest in participating in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Chennai in January 2024. But even this is vilified by a group that wants to ruin Tamil Nadu. They only know how to vilify. They do not know how to create anything but only know how to destroy. That is what they are doing. I don’t have time to answer them.”

Later, speaking at an event where he inaugurated several welfare projects and distributed assistance to beneficiaries, Stalin said, “Salem is intertwined with the life of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi. His birth centenary has begun and it is only befitting that the first statue to mark the celebrations was unveiled here.”

Announcing the government’s plans for the development of Salem, Stalin said, “We are working to doing more than the present regime. The foundation stone has been laid for mini Tidel park works in Salem at an estimate of Rs 29.5 crore. A multi-storey manufacturing centre is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 24.55 crore for silver anklet manufacturers. Construction of a textile park at an estimated cost of Rs 880 crore will be started soon. Similarly, 331 new project works have been initiated. This government has always been proactive in the development of the Salem district. “

Following this, Stalin inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 1,367 crore and laid the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 236 crore. He also provided welfare assistance worth Rs 170 crore to 50,202 beneficiaries.

Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, S Regupathy, M Mathiventhan and MLA R Rajendran were present. On Monday, the chief minister will release Cauvery water from the Mettur dam for delta irrigation.

Stalin wishes Lalu Prasad his 76th birthday

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended greetings to RJD national president and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 76th birthday. In his message, Stalin said, “Be it reservation for Backward Classes or raising voice for caste census or upholding secularism, the consistent stand of Lalu Prasad makes him an unflinching warrior of social justice.”

CM congratulates Praful Patel, Supriya Sule

Chennai: CM MK Stalin congratulated former union minister Praful Patel and Supriya Sule for being appointed as working presidents of NCP. In a message, Stalin said, “Hearty congratulations to Tmt Supriya Sule and Thiru Praful Patel on being appointed as working presidents of NCP. Your efforts for your party’s growth and rich parliamentary interventions make it a well-deserved promotion.”



