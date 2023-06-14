Insurance firm apologizes over issuing circular in Hindi, does not withdraw note in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New India Assurance Company (NIAC) has responded to the issue raised by Chief Minister MK Stalin with regard to its recent circular on using Hindi in routine official work. However, the company has not said anything about withdrawing the circular as demanded by Stalin.

Replying to the chief minister’s charges, the company tweeted, “The New India Assurance specifically mentioned under point 25 that all advertisements, tenders and press releases have to be published in newspapers in English, Hindi and regional languages as done by any other public sector organisation of India. We respect all regional languages.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, the company said, “We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures ... If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, we sincerely apologise for the same.”



