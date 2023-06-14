Home States Tamil Nadu

Insurance firm apologizes over issuing circular in Hindi, does not withdraw note in TN

The New India Assurance Company (NIAC) has responded to the issue raised by Chief Minister MK Stalin with regard to its recent circular on using Hindi in routine official work.

Published: 14th June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hindi language

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The New India Assurance Company (NIAC) has responded to the issue raised by Chief Minister MK Stalin with regard to its recent circular on using Hindi in routine official work. However, the company has not said anything about withdrawing the circular as demanded by Stalin.

Replying to the chief minister’s charges, the company tweeted, “The New India Assurance specifically mentioned under point 25 that all advertisements, tenders and press releases have to be published in newspapers in English, Hindi and regional languages as done by any other public sector organisation of India. We respect all regional languages.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, the company said, “We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures ...  If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, we sincerely apologise for the same.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK StalinNew India Assurance company
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp