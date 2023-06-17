Home States Tamil Nadu

Three students secures cut-off score of 200/200 in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University rank list

Further, 15 students got a score of 199.50 /200 while 479 applicants secured a cut-off above 195 /200. As many as 1,662 applicants secured a cut-off above 190.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Friday released the rank list of undergraduate admissions for the 2023-24 academic year. On the rank list, three students secured a 200/200 cutoff score.

G Dhivya a native of Villupuram, P Sriram from Madurai and S Muthulakshmi of Tenkasi are the top scorers. Further, 15 students got a score of 199.50 /200 while 479 applicants secured a cut-off above 195 /200. As many as 1,662 applicants secured a cut-off above 190.

Addressing reporters, V-C Geethalakshmi said, "TNAU received as many as 41,434 applications (37% - male and 63% female) for 14 undergraduate degree programs at 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges. This is 3,000 applications more compared to the previous year. On it, 36,612 applicants are found eligible for the ranking."

The online counselling for the special quota will start on June 30 and for the general quota in the first week of July. The classes for the first year will be started on July third week. Despite TNAU receiving common applications, a separate rank list will be published for Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, she added.

She further said the convocation for the 2022-2023 academic year will be conducted by July.
Meanwhile, G Divya who secured the 200/200 cut-off mark told TNIE that she would take one year break to prepare for the NEET and S Muthulakshmi told TNIE that she would be studying Bachelor of Veterinary Science in Animal Husbandry. 

Another applicant, P Sriram who scored 590 marks in Class 12 told TNIE that earlier he was interested to choose an engineering course." After the carrier guidance program, I decided to choose B, Sc agriculture at the Coimbatore campus," he said. Students can check the rank list at www.tnau.ac.in.

