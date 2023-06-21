567 km roads laid in Coimbatore city in two years

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amidst complaints from people that many roads are unmotorable, the Coimbatore city municipal corporation (CCMC) on Tuesday said it had taken up 567.04 km of road works, worth Rs 260.57 crore, under several schemes including TURIP and NSMT in the 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Addressing media persons, CCMC commissioner M Prathap released a list of the completed road projects. “A total of 3,432 road works for a total length of 567 km have been taken in 168 packages. These road works are being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 260.57 crores. In 2023, we have taken up 2,119 road works. So far, around 400 roads have been completely paved and around 1,497 roads are being paved now. Apart from that, a total of 1,894 roads which are 303 km long are in the tender stage.”

“We have completed 125 roads measuring 38.09 km at a cost of Rs 26 crore in TURIP phase 1 and 130 roads measuring 28.92 km at a cost of Rs 19.84 crore in TURIP phase 2. In phase 3, 182 road works costing Rs 24.64 crore were taken up and 47 roads were completed. Phase 4 got started a few weeks ago in which a total of 123 roads of 16.44 km in length costing Rs 7.61 crore are taken up,” he added.

A majority of roads in the city are in a bad shape due to infra structure project works such as flyover construction, pipe line installation for drinking water schemes, underground drainage works, gas supply pipe line installation. As per sources government allotted Rs 250 crore to fix damaged roads under various schemes including Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Development Programme (TURIP), Nagarpura Salaigal Membattu Thittam (NSMT) and State Finance Committee (SFC).

