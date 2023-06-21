Home States Tamil Nadu

Rat caught on camera ‘stealing’ currency from fruit stall in TN's Tiruppur

The rat allegedly took away around Rs 1,500 in the last 15 days and hid them in a safe hole near the shop.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  In a curious incident, a rat was found taking currency notes from a fruit stall inside the Tiruppur Central Bus stand recently. The rat allegedly took away around Rs 1,500 in the last 15 days and hid them in a safe hole near the shop.

S Mahesh of Theni district, the fruit vendor from whose shop the ‘theft’ happened, said, “I was running this shop on Kumaran Road for the last few years and six months ago, rented a shop inside the bus stand complex. Over the last 15 days, I found currency notes of Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200 missing from the draw in my desk. I checked around the shop fearing I may have dropped the notes but couldn’t find them.”

“My friends advised me to install a CCTV camera in the shop to track the robber. I installed the camera and when I checked the CCTV footage on Tuesday morning as Rs 200 was missing, I was stunned to see a small rat carrying the notes from the draw. I traced the rat in the shop, following which it ran under a steel rack. I removed the rack and found Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes under it, which totalled Rs 1,500. Fortunately, none of the notes were damaged,” he added.

Hid it under a rack
“I traced the rat in the shop, following which it ran under a steel rack. I removed the rack and found Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes under it, which totalled to Rs 1,500,” the shopkeeper said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur Central Bus Rat caught on camera ‘stealing’ currency 
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp