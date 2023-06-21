Rat caught on camera ‘stealing’ currency from fruit stall in TN's Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a curious incident, a rat was found taking currency notes from a fruit stall inside the Tiruppur Central Bus stand recently. The rat allegedly took away around Rs 1,500 in the last 15 days and hid them in a safe hole near the shop.

S Mahesh of Theni district, the fruit vendor from whose shop the ‘theft’ happened, said, “I was running this shop on Kumaran Road for the last few years and six months ago, rented a shop inside the bus stand complex. Over the last 15 days, I found currency notes of Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200 missing from the draw in my desk. I checked around the shop fearing I may have dropped the notes but couldn’t find them.”

“My friends advised me to install a CCTV camera in the shop to track the robber. I installed the camera and when I checked the CCTV footage on Tuesday morning as Rs 200 was missing, I was stunned to see a small rat carrying the notes from the draw. I traced the rat in the shop, following which it ran under a steel rack. I removed the rack and found Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes under it, which totalled Rs 1,500. Fortunately, none of the notes were damaged,” he added.

