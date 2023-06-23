Ex-chief secretary Sabanayagam dies at 101; TN CM condoles death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu between 1971 and 1976, P Sabanayagam (101), passed away here on Thursday. He is being survived by two sons and a daughter. The funeral will be held on Friday at 1.30 pm at Besant Nagar crematorium.

Born on August 15, 1922, Sabanayagam was an IAS officer belonging to the 1945 batch and he retired from service on August 31, 1980. He was appointed to the Indian Administrative Service on March 20, 1947 through War Service. He started his career as a sub-collector in Pollachi, and thereafter served in Thellicherry. He had served in various capacities in the central and state governments. Besides, he had also served as chairman of various commissions constituted by the government.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of Sabanayagam. In a statement, Stalin recalled that Sabanayagam had the opportunity to work with leaders like Rajaji, Kamarajar and M Karunanidhi. He said that the funeral for Sabanayagam will be conducted with state police honours.

Sabanayagam served as a civil servant for around 70 years and remained an honest and straight forward officer throughout his career. Stalin also recalled that he attended Sabanayagam’s centenary celebrations last year.

