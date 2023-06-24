Home States Tamil Nadu

Two priests booked for slapping elderly devotee in TN

Official sources said, Karvannan, a devotee of Shiva, can be seen cycling around Chidambaram and visits the temple in a saffron attire and rudraksha necklace.

Published: 24th June 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Two Dikshithars on Friday were booked for allegedly slapping a 61-year-old devotee over a spat at the Sri Natarajar temple. Chidambaram town police said that the duo has been booked under three sections for assaulting Karvannan, of Sivapuri village near Chidambaram. 

Official sources said, Karvannan, a devotee of Shiva, can be seen cycling around Chidambaram and visits the temple in a saffron attire and rudraksha necklace. On Thursday evening, he went to the Nataraja temple when the Dikshithars were busy carrying the panchamurthy deity for its routine temple rounds. Police said that Karvannan stood in the way of the party that carried the deity and the Dikshithars had asked him to move aside in a harsh manner. 

This garnered a retort from Karvannan and resulted in an argument between him and the two Dikshithars. Then Dikshithars Kanagasabapathi and Sri Varshan slapped the sexagenarian on his left cheek, police added. He was admitted to the Chidambaram government hospital and he lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered under three sections against the Dikshithars. A probe is on. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Natarajar temple Dikshithars slapping a 61-year-old devotee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp