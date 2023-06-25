SASTRA rank list for BTech admissions out 

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 25th June 2023

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: SASTRA on Saturday released the rank list for admissions to various B Tech programmes. In Stream 1 (wherein 50% of seats are based on JEE Main) and Class 12 marks), Paluvadi Dinesh Manideep from Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad, secured the first rank followed by Chappidi Kuladeep Reddy from Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Tirupati.

In Stream 2 (based on Class 12 aggregate), M Abhikith from Bharathamatha Higher Secondary School, Chandranagar, Palakkad, secured the first rank while Roshini Banu from Chellammal Matriculation Girls Higher Secondary School, Tiruchy, stood second. The rank list can be viewed at www.sastra.edu.

The merit-based online counselling for admissions commenced the same day, beginning with the submission of choices followed by allotment. About 34,500 candidates from various states participated in the admission process.

Candidates from Jammu & Kashmir, northeastern and Himalayan states, and the Andamans will be admitted under a special category while 20% of the seats are allotted for students from Tiruchy and Thanjavur educational districts, a release stated.

