1,800 betel trees felled in TN's Jedarpalayam, cops on alert

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Jedarpalayam police are investigating an incident where over 1,800 betel nut trees were found in the locality. Namakkal SP Rajesh Kannan visited the spot and conducted the investigation.

Since March a series of arson attacks and property damage has been reported in Jedarpalayam near Paramathivelur.

The incident began after a 27-year-old woman was found dead near a lake close to Jedarpalayam. Following this a series of arson was reported with over 10 huts burned in April and four migrant labourers were injured in an arson attack with one among them dying from burn injuries later in May. Last month a banana plantation was damaged by some miscreants and police have not made any arrests regarding these incidents.

According to police sources in Jedarpalayam, in the early hours of Sunday, a farmer K Soundararajan (60) who cultivated betel leaves in Pothanur near Chinnamaruthur woke up to find over 1,800 betel nut trees felled. Following his complaint the Jedarpalayam police booked a case. Besides the SP, forensic collected evidence.

SP Rajesh Kannan said, “It is highly unlikely that this incident is related to the previous incidents of arson or destruction of farmlands. The victim does not own any jaggery unit or businesses. He is a farmer. The destruction of the trees could be due to a private feud.” Over 100 police and revenue personnel have been deployed in key junctions across Jedarpalayam as a precautionary measure.

NAMAKKAL: Jedarpalayam police are investigating an incident where over 1,800 betel nut trees were found in the locality. Namakkal SP Rajesh Kannan visited the spot and conducted the investigation. Since March a series of arson attacks and property damage has been reported in Jedarpalayam near Paramathivelur. The incident began after a 27-year-old woman was found dead near a lake close to Jedarpalayam. Following this a series of arson was reported with over 10 huts burned in April and four migrant labourers were injured in an arson attack with one among them dying from burn injuries later in May. Last month a banana plantation was damaged by some miscreants and police have not made any arrests regarding these incidents. According to police sources in Jedarpalayam, in the early hours of Sunday, a farmer K Soundararajan (60) who cultivated betel leaves in Pothanur near Chinnamaruthur woke up to find over 1,800 betel nut trees felled. Following his complaint the Jedarpalayam police booked a case. Besides the SP, forensic collected evidence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); SP Rajesh Kannan said, “It is highly unlikely that this incident is related to the previous incidents of arson or destruction of farmlands. The victim does not own any jaggery unit or businesses. He is a farmer. The destruction of the trees could be due to a private feud.” Over 100 police and revenue personnel have been deployed in key junctions across Jedarpalayam as a precautionary measure.