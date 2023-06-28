Patients seek help desk for easy navigation at Government Rajaji Hospital

Gayathri Venkatesan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Patients at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) are demanding the formation of a help-desk, similar to that at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, for getting proper guidance towards the medical departments concerned. Apart from Madurai residents, patients from other districts also visit the GRH, making it one of the busiest hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu. It has 46 multi-specialty departments and around 5,000 to 6,000 out-patients and 2,500 to 3,000 in-patients make use of the facilities.



With just the existing number system and guidance from ground staff, patients said they are unable to reach the doctors and scanning centres inside the premises. Madurai-based social worker Prasanna Kumar J said Super Specialty Block and Trauma Care Centre, located in the main building, are easier to reach when compared to other departments. "A help-desk service should be made available at the hospital. It can be done with the help of student volunteers," he added.



Sources in the hospital said a help desk with volunteers was constituted five years ago, but it was disbanded some weeks after. "If we are introducing it again, then it should be present at the three GRH buildings throughout the year with a minimum of 50 volunteers. A volunteer should also guide people at the entry and exit of each building to control the crowd. Also, sign boards can be fixed for every department. If possible, announcements can also be made," they added.



A doctor, working in the GRH, said a master map of the hospital should be placed near the entrance with a QR code facility, when scanned can help patients find the route on their own. "Every department in the hospital should be registered in Google Maps, so that patients can make use of the facility. Above all, to disseminate all the information, the help-desk should function as an integrated one," he added.



GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel said if the huge influx of patients are managed properly, then the concerns of patients can be easily solved. "All departments can function in one building, similar to RGGGH, or crucial departments such as Cancer, gynecology, and pediatrics can be decentralised," he added.

MADURAI: Patients at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) are demanding the formation of a help-desk, similar to that at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, for getting proper guidance towards the medical departments concerned. Apart from Madurai residents, patients from other districts also visit the GRH, making it one of the busiest hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu. It has 46 multi-specialty departments and around 5,000 to 6,000 out-patients and 2,500 to 3,000 in-patients make use of the facilities. With just the existing number system and guidance from ground staff, patients said they are unable to reach the doctors and scanning centres inside the premises. Madurai-based social worker Prasanna Kumar J said Super Specialty Block and Trauma Care Centre, located in the main building, are easier to reach when compared to other departments. "A help-desk service should be made available at the hospital. It can be done with the help of student volunteers," he added. Sources in the hospital said a help desk with volunteers was constituted five years ago, but it was disbanded some weeks after. "If we are introducing it again, then it should be present at the three GRH buildings throughout the year with a minimum of 50 volunteers. A volunteer should also guide people at the entry and exit of each building to control the crowd. Also, sign boards can be fixed for every department. If possible, announcements can also be made," they added. A doctor, working in the GRH, said a master map of the hospital should be placed near the entrance with a QR code facility, when scanned can help patients find the route on their own. "Every department in the hospital should be registered in Google Maps, so that patients can make use of the facility. Above all, to disseminate all the information, the help-desk should function as an integrated one," he added. GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel said if the huge influx of patients are managed properly, then the concerns of patients can be easily solved. "All departments can function in one building, similar to RGGGH, or crucial departments such as Cancer, gynecology, and pediatrics can be decentralised," he added.