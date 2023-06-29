Fishers demand inclusion of death from heart attack as ground for insurance

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Mentioning factors like climate as also behind one suffering cardiac arrest, fisherfolk urge the government to consider such deaths to be considered ‘accidental deaths’ so that the families of the deceased can avail of insurance.

RMP Rajendira Nattar, the president of the Indian National Fishermen Union, said, “Fishers endure conditions such as turbulence, motion sickness, rough weather and climate risks to earn their livelihood. Drowning in sea should alone not be considered an accidental death.

Dying from heart attack and cardiac arrests should also be considered 'accidental'.” While there have been instances of fishers swooning and drowning in the sea in the recent past, the family of a fisherman from Nagapattinam district who died after a heart attack was recently denied insurance.

According to sources, T Panneerselvam (65) of Seruthur had gone fishing along with four others in a motorised boat on August 21, 2022. When they were fishing at sea about six nautical miles off the coast, Panneerselvam complained of chest pain.

His colleagues brought him to shore and took him to Nagapattinam General Hospital. He was, however, declared brought dead. As Panneerselvam was a member of the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board, his family received a relief of Rs 2 lakh.

The family also applied for the insurance claim of Rs 5 lakh meant for accidental deaths of those between 18 and 70 years of age while fishing or involving in fisheries-related activities. The application was, however, rejected. S Indumathi (28), Panneerselvam's granddaughter said, "For generations, our family members are into fishing-related labour. Our grandfather was supporting us.

He did not complain about such heart conditions before but he died while fishing. We request his death to be considered eligible for claiming insurance." When contacted, a Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department official said, "The norms for insurance are fixed by the insurance company linked with the department. They do not consider heart attacks as an eligible ground for insurance."

