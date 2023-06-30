Shankar Jiwal’s rise: Chennai commissioner to DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the present DGP C Sylendra Babu retiring on June 30, Shankar Jiwal has been appointed as the new director general of police of the state. Shankar Jiwal’s tenure as commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police ends on June 30. Sandeep Rai Rathore who was DGP/Director, Training, Tamil Nadu has been posted as the new commissioner of Greater Chennai Police. Rathore was the first commissioner of the newly formed Avadi Police Commissionerate in 2021.

Jiwal is a native of Uttarakhand, and is a 1990 Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer. In 1993, he was posted as the ASP of Mannargudi, and in 1995 he became the SP of Salem district. The very next year, he was made the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the then governor of TN.

In 1999, he was the SP of Madurai district, and in 2000, he became the SP, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai. In 2004, he was made the DIG/CoP, Trichy city. From there he came to Chennai in 2008 as DIG, Intelligence-II. In 2011, he was made the IGP of Intelligence. As IGP he was sent to a Special Task Force in Erode the same year. In 2015, he was made the ADGP of the Special Task Force. He was made the DGP/CoP, of Greater Chennai Police in 2021.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, a native of New Delhi, is a 1992 Tamil Nadu Cadre IPS officer. In 1998, when he was the deputy commissioner of Law and Order, Coimbatore, the city was rocked with a series of bomb blasts during the visit of the then BJP party president LK Advani.

In 1999, he was made commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police at Tihar jail, New Delhi. In 2000, he was made the DCP, Traffic (North), Chennai. In 2003, he was the SP, CB-CID, and in 2005, he was appointed DSP of Thoothukudi district. In 2010, he was DIG, CISF, New Delhi. In 2015, he was the IG of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

For the next two years - 2016 and 2017 - he was the IG of the Coastal Security Group, CID. After a few years in various posts, he was made the first Commissioner of the Avadi police commissionerate in 2022. A year later in May 2023, he was promoted and posted as DGP/Director, Training, Tamil Nadu.

CHENNAI: With the present DGP C Sylendra Babu retiring on June 30, Shankar Jiwal has been appointed as the new director general of police of the state. Shankar Jiwal’s tenure as commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police ends on June 30. Sandeep Rai Rathore who was DGP/Director, Training, Tamil Nadu has been posted as the new commissioner of Greater Chennai Police. Rathore was the first commissioner of the newly formed Avadi Police Commissionerate in 2021. Jiwal is a native of Uttarakhand, and is a 1990 Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer. In 1993, he was posted as the ASP of Mannargudi, and in 1995 he became the SP of Salem district. The very next year, he was made the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the then governor of TN. In 1999, he was the SP of Madurai district, and in 2000, he became the SP, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai. In 2004, he was made the DIG/CoP, Trichy city. From there he came to Chennai in 2008 as DIG, Intelligence-II. In 2011, he was made the IGP of Intelligence. As IGP he was sent to a Special Task Force in Erode the same year. In 2015, he was made the ADGP of the Special Task Force. He was made the DGP/CoP, of Greater Chennai Police in 2021. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sandeep Rai Rathore, a native of New Delhi, is a 1992 Tamil Nadu Cadre IPS officer. In 1998, when he was the deputy commissioner of Law and Order, Coimbatore, the city was rocked with a series of bomb blasts during the visit of the then BJP party president LK Advani. In 1999, he was made commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police at Tihar jail, New Delhi. In 2000, he was made the DCP, Traffic (North), Chennai. In 2003, he was the SP, CB-CID, and in 2005, he was appointed DSP of Thoothukudi district. In 2010, he was DIG, CISF, New Delhi. In 2015, he was the IG of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). For the next two years - 2016 and 2017 - he was the IG of the Coastal Security Group, CID. After a few years in various posts, he was made the first Commissioner of the Avadi police commissionerate in 2022. A year later in May 2023, he was promoted and posted as DGP/Director, Training, Tamil Nadu.