No change in order staying execution of Jaya death probe report against ex-TN minister Vijayabaskar

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate the interim stay granted by the court for the execution of certain portions of Justice Arumughaswamy Commission’s report recommending investigation against former health minister Vijayabaskar in connection with former CM J Jayalalithaa’s death.

Justice GR Swaminathan had granted the stay on Tuesday evening on a petition filed by Vijayabaskar seeking direction to quash some of the portions- which contained allegations against him and proposed action against him in the issue- of the report as well as the subsequent GO passed by the state.

The judge had observed that there was an infraction of Section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, in the commission’s decision to indict Vijayabaskar, who was called only as a witness and no notice was issued to him before the investigation was recommended.

However, when the judge began his sitting on Wednesday morning, additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan, representing the state government, requested the judge to vacate the stay order. However, the request was rejected by the judge, who reiterated that there shall be no investigation or initiation of action against the petitioner based on the commission’s report.

