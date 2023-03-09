Home States Tamil Nadu

CPCL oil leak: Fishermen return to sea in 400 motorised boats after five-day hiatus

However, the fishermen resumed fishing activities on Wednesday after the district administration directed the refinery to decommission the faulty pipeline which leaked thrice.

Published: 09th March 2023 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherfolk of Nagore Pattinacherry venturing into sea on Wednesday | express

Fisherfolk of Nagore Pattinacherry venturing into sea on Wednesday | express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: After a hiatus of five days due to oil leakage in a ruptured CPCL pipeline, fisherfolk from Nagore Pattinacherry and Samanthampettai ventured into sea in about 400 motorised boats on Wednesday. Learning about the oil spill incident, the fishermen had called a strike on Friday to urge the officials to fix the faulty pipeline and pump out the oiled spilled over to the sea.

However, the fishermen resumed fishing activities on Wednesday after the district administration directed the refinery to decommission the faulty pipeline which leaked thrice. "We have resumed fishing activities and we look forward for a good catch after the five-day break," said P Kanagaraj, a fisherfolk representative from Nagore Pattinacherry.

Meanwhile, fishermen from other villages in Nagapattinam also put out to sea in trawlers and gillnetters. During the peace meeting held on Monday, fisherfolk expressed contentment over the assurance given by the district administration. The representatives of the fisherfolk, meanwhile, stressed on the need to remove the pipeline.

Sources said another meeting has been scheduled for the coming week in which the CPCL is expected to come up with a proposal in regard to the removal of the pipeline. "We will take out another protest if the officials fail to arrive at an amicable solution in terms of removing the pipeline," said T Sakthivel, a fisherfolk representative from Nagore Pattinacherry. Meanwhile, the CPCL said the sea surface has been cleared of the leaked oil and the pipeline is being cleaned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPCL pipeline Tamil Nadu fishermen 400 motorised boats strike
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp