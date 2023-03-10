Home States Tamil Nadu

Non-minority school teachers urge CM to give TET exemption

"Teachers working in government schools got an exemption from TET in 2017.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu government aided non-minority school teachers federation requested Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to give exemption from TET examination to the teachers, who are working in non-minority schools in the state.

In a joint statement, federation coordinators A Sandhru, S Boopathi and K Sivagnanam said as many as 1,500 teachers are working in non-minority Government aided schools across the state, facing challenges.

"Teachers working in government schools got an exemption from TET in 2017. Similarly, the state government exempted minority school teachers in the same year on the condition that they have to get refresher training.

During the AIADMK period, then education minister K Sengottaiyan assured to give TET exemption for the non-minority school teachers across the state provided they should get one week refresher training. However, the GO was not released," they said, adding that the federation alleged that the government denied the teachers promotion and maternity leave citing they did not qualify in the exam.

