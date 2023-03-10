Tamil Nadu fishers pool in Rs 11crore to build own harbour 

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A first-of-its-kind mini harbour built by fisherfolk themselves through a self-sufficiency scheme (namakku naame thittam) was thrown open for public use by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. Over 1,300 fisherfolk families of Nambiyar Nagar had contributed Rs 11.43 crore over three years for the project completed at a cost of Rs 34.3 crore in Nagapattinam district.

The project was executed on a priority basis after violent clashes erupted between residents of Nambiyar Nagar fishing hamlet and neighbouring Akkaraipettai over the status of ‘primary fisherfolk panchayat’ of coastal districts.

After fishers of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal chose Akkaraipettai as their chief panchayat, the Nagapattinam fishing harbour was constructed and opened near Akkaraipettai in early 2010.

Though the Nagapattinam harbour was meant for all villages, Nambiyar Nagar fishers could not berth their boats in the harbour due to their longstanding dispute with Akkaraipettai, and they were forced to anchor their boats a few hundred metres into the sea from their village shore.

As the clamour for own harbour gained ground, 1,300 families of Nambiyar Nagar decided to pool in money and build the harbour under the scheme. “We finally got our own harbour because of our determination,” said S Thangavel, a fisher representative of Nambiyar Nagar.

‘Harbour needs more facilities’

The construction of the mini harbour began in December 2020. Rs 11.43 crores was contributed by fishers and families in Nambiar Nagar and the state’s contribution was Rs 22.87 crore.

A 100-metre-long and 11.4-metre-wide piled jetty and a wharf of about 82 metres was added. Around 96,000 sqm of water was dredged. A 310 metre breakwater structure on the north side of the harbour and 365 metre structure on the south side were built.

Though all families volunteered to contribute for the project, many families struggled to make it. “The pandemic and the ban on purse seine nets hit us. We became indebted. But we were determined to fulfill our plan,” said EM Veerappan, a fisher-representative. The harbour needs more facilities and the fishers are confident about fulfilling all needs with state’s assistance.

