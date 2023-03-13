Futuristic innovations showcased at IIT-CFI open house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An electricity-powered Formula One race car, an electric vehicle purely powered by solar energy and a drone that could assist with afforestation in difficult-to-reach areas were just a few of the futuristic innovations that were on display at the open house held at the Centre for Innovation (CFI) of IIT-Madras on Sunday.

Over 70 tech projects highlighting possibilities of the future were showcased at the event. Projects in diverse fields ranging from 3D printing, astronomy and AI/ML to drones and autonomous vehicles attracted many a visitor.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti inaugurated the event and said, “For any country to become a technology superpower, it should excel in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation. IIT-M is committed to this effort through the Centre for Innovation (CFI). CFI open-house comprised several demonstrations by our students on innovative ideas that could translate into a product of great societal importance.”

Prabhu Rajagopal, faculty advisor, CFI-IIT-M, said, “CFI has become the burgeoning fulcrum of innovative activities at the institute, tackling problems ranging from waterlogging in the city and safe conduct of elections to space exploration, electric and mass mobility.” For the first time, the open house was held at the Sudha and Shankar Innovation Hub inaugurated recently.

CHENNAI: An electricity-powered Formula One race car, an electric vehicle purely powered by solar energy and a drone that could assist with afforestation in difficult-to-reach areas were just a few of the futuristic innovations that were on display at the open house held at the Centre for Innovation (CFI) of IIT-Madras on Sunday. Over 70 tech projects highlighting possibilities of the future were showcased at the event. Projects in diverse fields ranging from 3D printing, astronomy and AI/ML to drones and autonomous vehicles attracted many a visitor. IIT-M Director V Kamakoti inaugurated the event and said, “For any country to become a technology superpower, it should excel in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation. IIT-M is committed to this effort through the Centre for Innovation (CFI). CFI open-house comprised several demonstrations by our students on innovative ideas that could translate into a product of great societal importance.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prabhu Rajagopal, faculty advisor, CFI-IIT-M, said, “CFI has become the burgeoning fulcrum of innovative activities at the institute, tackling problems ranging from waterlogging in the city and safe conduct of elections to space exploration, electric and mass mobility.” For the first time, the open house was held at the Sudha and Shankar Innovation Hub inaugurated recently.