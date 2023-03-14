Fishers plan Delhi stir against sea cucumber ban 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite the immense trade value of sea cucumber in the international market, the countless protests taken out by Ramanathapuram fisherfolk in the last decade demanding the Union government to lift the ban on catching and processing the marine species, have all gone in vain.

With the chairman of the Congress party’s fishermen wing, ‘All India Fishermen Congress’ Armstrong Fernando recently calling for a protest later in April at the nation’s capital to urge the Centre to lift the ban, the fishing families here have again got their hopes up.

The district has been witnessing rampant smuggling of the marine animal, and on average, at least one case pertaining to trafficking of the species is registered in the district. Sea cucumbers enjoy huge demand in countries like China, Singapore and Japan for use in medicines and food,

According to Armstrong Fernando, the BJP-led union government in 2001 banned poaching, exporting and possession of sea cucumbers considering its declining numbers. Listed as an endangered species, it is protected under the Wildlife Act.

“While fishing, it is usual for sea cucumbers to get caught in the net along with other fish. Since it is a highly-sensitive creature, it dies quickly after getting stuck in the net, and by mistake, if any fisherman brings it back to the shore, the authorities book him under severe trafficking sections,” he added.

There are more than 10 types of sea cucumber in the waters adjoining Ramanathapuram coast, and they are capable of laying lakhs of eggs every six months. “The marine animal’s population has increased drastically over the last two decades. So, still classifying it as an endangered species is misleading.

Among the 10 varieties, we are requesting the Centre to lift the ban on catching three types namely, the red, white and black sea cucumbers. The government could then promote special farms for raising the animal, and this will immensely enhance the fishing community’s welfare. Stressing this demand, we will stage the protest,” the Congress functionary said.

