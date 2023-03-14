Tamil Nadu govt bans kuravan-kurathi aattam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has banned the performance of kuravan-kurathi aattam in any cultural or aadal paadal programme under the guise of karakattam since it denigrates the Kuravar community.

The GO from the tourism, culture and religious endowments department dated March 10 said the order was issued based on the verdict of the Madras High Court on January 11. The joint action committee of the Tamil Nadu Kuravan, Malaikuravan and Kuravar Sangankal had also made a request to the government to ban kuravan kurathi aattam.

The HC had directed the state government to ensure that no dance performance is identified using a caste/tribal community’s name so as to insult or degrade people belonging to such community. The court had also directed the government not to grant permission for the cultural or Aadal-Paadal programme depicting obscene and denigrating the social status of the Kuravar community, and if any complaint is made, action is taken against the violators forthwith. The GO said kuravan-kurathi aattam has also been removed from the 100 folk arts listed by the welfare board for folk artistes.

What the court observed

Initially, the dance performances were related to social problems and politics, however, this has undergone a change in recent times. The performances began incorporating obscene dances, to keep the audience captivated throughout the night of the festival

