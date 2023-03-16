Advocate booked for sexually assaulting minor girl in TN's Madurai

MADURAI: The city police are on the lookout for an advocate who sexually assaulted a minor girl in Madurai. According to police, a case has been booked against advocate S Lawrence (50) of Raillar Nagar 4th Street in Koodal Nagar of Madurai under 5 (i) and 6 of the POCSO Act and 506 (i) IPC section.
"The incident came to light after the 16-year-old girl's mother noticed her upset behaviour. The suspect Lawrence had introduced himself to the family as a samaritan supporting poor families in education and others. Believing him, the girl's family has been in touch with him for over a year," sources said.
"Taking advantage of this opportunity, he reportedly became close with the girl who was studying at a corporation school. He sexually assaulted her at her house multiple times in September 2022. The girl's father is a construction site worker, and her two elder sisters are aged above 18 years. The advocate has been absconding. The police have launched a search operation to nab him.
