Clean trenches, install solar fence to prevent elephant intrusion: Dharmapuri farmers

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri have appealed to the forest department to improve Elephant Proof Trenches and also install solar electric fence along the Palacode forest range to prevent elephants from entering farm lands.

Dharmapuri has one of the largest forest areas in Tamil Nadu, covering an area of over 1,702 sq km. The forest area also covers a large portion of the elephant corridor and has large elephant movement.

Sources in the forest department said that it is highly likely to spot at least a dozen elephant herds moving across Palacode, Pennagaram and Hogenakkal forest ranges during the migratory season. In some cases, the herds are attracted by the scent of grains, fruits and other crops leading to human-animal conflict.

Speaking to TNIE, president of the Tamilaga Vivasaigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “Farmers are at their wits end as they have no way to drive away the elephants. While the forest department is taking several steps to chase away the elephants, it is an extremely difficult task.”

He added, “We condemn the incident last week, where a farmer had set up an electric fence leading to the death of three elephants and we urge the farmers to refrain from such illegal activities. But, we can sympathize with the farmer. He was merely trying to save his life and livelihood, not only from elephants but also from wild boars and peacocks.

Every week there is one case of a farmer dying from elephant attack in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. This cannot continue and the forest department must strengthen the elephant trenches or set up solar fencing to ward off elephants from reaching cultivation fields.”

R Palaniswami, a farmer from Marandahalli, said, between Hosur and Royakottai, the Cauvery North Sanctuary has set up a solar fencing which has been successfully keeping elephants away from the NH road between Krishnagiri and Bengaluru.

“Every time elephants intrude on farm lands, the forest department has to pay compensation. Instead these funds can be used to set up solar fencing or improve elephant proof trenches,” he added.

District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu said, “We have sent a proposal for the government to set up solar powered fences to the state government. As part of a trial basis, we have identified a 1 km area and we will be setting up a solar fence. Further we have also requested funds to improve over 180 km of elephant trenches. We will undertake the necessary works after the proposal is approved.”

