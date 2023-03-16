Home States Tamil Nadu

TN teacher undergoes archaeology training, learns gifted coin is 1000 years old  

On one side of the coin, a man holding a flower in his hand can be seen. To his left are four circles and a conch.

​ The ‘Eela Karunkasu’ issued during the reign of Rajaraja Chola I | Express ​

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  A history teacher, Selvam, at Shivanthipatti Nadar Higher Secondary School in Mamsapuram has learned that a copper coin that was given by a student from Ilanthirai Kondan 12 years ago is actually a 1,000-year-old ‘Eela Karunkasu’ that was issued during Rajaraja Chola I’s reign.  He credits the archaeology training imparted by the state government as reason for the discovery. 

On one side of the coin, a man holding a flower in his hand can be seen. To his left are four circles and a conch. The coin has a crescent on top of the surface and a flower on the bottom. A trident and a lamp can be seen on the right side. On the other side, a man is sitting with a conch in his hand. ‘Srirajaraja’ is written in Devanagari script near his left hand. 

The first batch of archaeological training for teachers was held in Madurai on March 6. After the training, Selvam came to know the coin he had was issued by Rajaraja Chola I.“I got to know the excellence of the coin through the archaeology training given by the Tamil Nadu government. It has instilled in me an interest for archaeological research,” he added.   

Thirupullani Government Higher Secondary School English teacher and archaeologist V Rajaguru, who coordinated the training, said coins play a vital role in the study of history and culture. “Kings issued special coins to celebrate their war victories. Rajaraja Chola I issued these coins after the conquest of Sri Lanka. These coins were in use from Rajaraja Chola I to Kulothunga Chola I. They are issued in gold, silver and copper. The Eelam coin in copper is called an ‘Eela Karunkasu’ (black coin),” he added.

