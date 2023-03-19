Home States Tamil Nadu

Conservancy staff tries to end life after verbal abuse by ex-panchayat chief in TN

During a peace talk held in the presence of the police and revenue officials, it has been decided to ensure no further interference by the former panchayat president in the civic body’s functions.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After the health condition of a conservancy staff who allegedly attempted to die by suicide, turned critical on Friday, the conservancy workers in Udangudi gathered and staged a protest claiming that the staff attempted the extreme step after the former panchayat president interfered in the civic body’s functions and abused him using caste names.

According to sources, P Sudalaimadan (56) was assigned to clean the streets by Ayisha Kallasi, the former panchayat president and the mother-in-law of the sitting Udangudi town panchayat president Hemara, around 6 am on Friday.

“Sudalaimadan, who is a senior staff, had been waiting for a promotion to become a supervisor cadre. It is also said that the civic body had demanded a large amount of money from him to promote him despite his seniority and eligibility,” said sources. 

Sources said that when Ayisha interfered in the civic body meeting and strictly instructed Sudalaimadan to carry out the street cleaning works on Friday, he became upset. “It is said that she had verbally abused him using caste name, which made him depressed. He went to his house and consumed poison that same morning. He was admitted to the Tiruchendur government hospital. As his health deteriorated, Sudalaimadan was shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital,” said sources.

Subsequently, the conservancy workers and the Udangudi public resorted to protest at the town panchayat office condemning the interference of the former panchayat president. Stating that the conservancy works of the panchayat and the deputation of workers should be decided by the Executive Officer of the town panchayat, they demanded action against Ayisha.

During a peace talk held in the presence of the police and revenue officials, it has been decided to ensure no further interference by the former panchayat president in the civic body’s functions.The Udangudi residents have also demanded appropriate actions against Ayisha, who was formerly the panchayat president representing the AIADMK party and switched sides to the DMK party when the party came to power.

For any assistance in overcoming suicidal thoughts, people can reach out to the Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
attempt to suicide conservancy workers in Udangudi
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp