Conservancy staff tries to end life after verbal abuse by ex-panchayat chief in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After the health condition of a conservancy staff who allegedly attempted to die by suicide, turned critical on Friday, the conservancy workers in Udangudi gathered and staged a protest claiming that the staff attempted the extreme step after the former panchayat president interfered in the civic body’s functions and abused him using caste names.

According to sources, P Sudalaimadan (56) was assigned to clean the streets by Ayisha Kallasi, the former panchayat president and the mother-in-law of the sitting Udangudi town panchayat president Hemara, around 6 am on Friday.

“Sudalaimadan, who is a senior staff, had been waiting for a promotion to become a supervisor cadre. It is also said that the civic body had demanded a large amount of money from him to promote him despite his seniority and eligibility,” said sources.

Sources said that when Ayisha interfered in the civic body meeting and strictly instructed Sudalaimadan to carry out the street cleaning works on Friday, he became upset. “It is said that she had verbally abused him using caste name, which made him depressed. He went to his house and consumed poison that same morning. He was admitted to the Tiruchendur government hospital. As his health deteriorated, Sudalaimadan was shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital,” said sources.

Subsequently, the conservancy workers and the Udangudi public resorted to protest at the town panchayat office condemning the interference of the former panchayat president. Stating that the conservancy works of the panchayat and the deputation of workers should be decided by the Executive Officer of the town panchayat, they demanded action against Ayisha.

During a peace talk held in the presence of the police and revenue officials, it has been decided to ensure no further interference by the former panchayat president in the civic body’s functions.The Udangudi residents have also demanded appropriate actions against Ayisha, who was formerly the panchayat president representing the AIADMK party and switched sides to the DMK party when the party came to power.

For any assistance in overcoming suicidal thoughts, people can reach out to the Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.

THOOTHUKUDI: After the health condition of a conservancy staff who allegedly attempted to die by suicide, turned critical on Friday, the conservancy workers in Udangudi gathered and staged a protest claiming that the staff attempted the extreme step after the former panchayat president interfered in the civic body’s functions and abused him using caste names. According to sources, P Sudalaimadan (56) was assigned to clean the streets by Ayisha Kallasi, the former panchayat president and the mother-in-law of the sitting Udangudi town panchayat president Hemara, around 6 am on Friday. “Sudalaimadan, who is a senior staff, had been waiting for a promotion to become a supervisor cadre. It is also said that the civic body had demanded a large amount of money from him to promote him despite his seniority and eligibility,” said sources. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said that when Ayisha interfered in the civic body meeting and strictly instructed Sudalaimadan to carry out the street cleaning works on Friday, he became upset. “It is said that she had verbally abused him using caste name, which made him depressed. He went to his house and consumed poison that same morning. He was admitted to the Tiruchendur government hospital. As his health deteriorated, Sudalaimadan was shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital,” said sources. Subsequently, the conservancy workers and the Udangudi public resorted to protest at the town panchayat office condemning the interference of the former panchayat president. Stating that the conservancy works of the panchayat and the deputation of workers should be decided by the Executive Officer of the town panchayat, they demanded action against Ayisha. During a peace talk held in the presence of the police and revenue officials, it has been decided to ensure no further interference by the former panchayat president in the civic body’s functions.The Udangudi residents have also demanded appropriate actions against Ayisha, who was formerly the panchayat president representing the AIADMK party and switched sides to the DMK party when the party came to power. For any assistance in overcoming suicidal thoughts, people can reach out to the Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.