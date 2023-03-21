Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 17,500 crore to set up metro rail in Kovai, Madurai

The state government announced it would establish metro rail in Coimbatore and Madurai at a cost of Rs 17,500 crore.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government announced it would establish metro rail in Coimbatore and Madurai at a cost of Rs 17,500 crore. The government also said the first stretch of Chennai Metro’s elevated corridor from Poonamallee Depot to Kodambakkam Powerhouse section under the Phase II project will be opened by December 2025.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the metro rail in Coimbatore would be implemented along Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore. Similarly, in Madurai, it will be implemented at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore. The metro rail in Madurai will be constructed underground through the central parts of the town and will connect Thirumangalam to Othakadai.

After obtaining approval from the union government, both projects in the two cities will be implemented with funding from external agencies. Meanwhile, sources said a total of 139 kilometres of the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project will be taken up in three phases by the CMRL. The first phase will be built for a stretch of 44 km on the Avinashi Road until Karumathampatty and Sathyamangalam road until Valiampalayam Pirivu from Ukkadam.

A view of elevated corridor at Porur in Chennai | file picture

The second phase and third phases of work will start after a detailed study and due approvals which will be done simultaneously. A further extension from the existing plan of 139 km and suggestions to include new areas will be taken for study. The proposed Metro will run parallel to the locations in which the flyovers are already built and the required land for the same will be acquired, said the official sources.

The Government of India announced metro rail projects for Tier II cities in 2011, including Coimbatore. Metroman E Sreedharan surveyed and announced Metro rail as a suitable transport for Coimbatore in 2013. The Coimbatore Metro project with 5 corridors is a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) proposed to be built in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

CMRL was appointed the Project Executing Agency (PEA) in 2017 and immediately invited bids for its feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) in 2 stages, funded by the German government through the KFW development bank. 

The Madurai Metro Rail Project caters to a distance of 31km connecting Thirumangalam and Othakadai, which is the central part of Madurai city. RTI activist Pandiaraja said after a detailed project report is finalised for the Madurai Metro, the linking routes of the Metro station should be thoroughly checked.

3-phase construction
The project in Kovai will be taken up in three phases. The first phase will be on Avinashi Road until Karumathampatty and Sathyamangalam road until Valiampalayam Pirivu from Ukkadam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu govt metro rail Coimbatore Madurai Chennai Metro
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp