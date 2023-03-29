Home States Tamil Nadu

‘DMK govt implemented 86 per cent of its promises’: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

PTR says the last two AIADMK govts could execute only 50% of the announcements made during their 2 tenures

Published: 29th March 2023

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that G.O.s have been issued for 86% of the announcements made during the past two years, whereas the previous two AIADMK governments could only execute 50% of announcements made during their 10-year tenure.  

“AIADMK made 184 promises during the 2011 Assembly elections, and in 2016 elections, the party made 321 electoral promises. Of them, G.O. has been issued only for 269 promises - i.e, only 50% of the promises were fulfilled whereas the DMK government has fulfilled 86% of its electoral promises within a span of two years. Since we have three more years left, we will be able to go beyond the electoral promises, the finance minister said while replying to the discussion on the budget for 2023-24.  

During the AIADMK regime, 1,704 announcements worth Rs 3,27,157 crore were made under Rule 110 alone.  Of them only, 27% of the announcements worth Rs 87,405 crore were executed.  “On the other hand, 3,537 announcements have been made after the DMK government assumed office. Of them, G.Os have been issued for 86% of the announcements (3,038). Of the 67 announcements made by the Chief Minister under Rule 110, G.O.s have been issued for 63 announcements and 39 of the works have been completed, and 24 announcements are under execution now,” Thiaga Rajan said, adding, “A perusal of these facts will make the MLAs know which government performs better,”

The minister also pointed out that above the electoral promises, the DMK government has implemented many new schemes which include Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam, bringing all schools under the school education department, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,  Nammai Kaakkum 48, Innuyir Kaapom, Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan training programme,  Breakfast scheme for school children, Pudhumai Penn Thittam, new houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, many investment schemes, etc

Meanwhile, the finance minister presented the final supplementary estimates for 2022-23  for Rs 26,352.99 crore. Of this, Rs 19,776.50 crore is in the revenue account, Rs 3,642.26 crore in the capital account and Rs 2,934.23 crore is in the loan account. 

