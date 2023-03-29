Over 20,000 TNEB staff protest against outsourcing works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urging the government not to outsource electricity works and to implement G.O. 100, nearly 20,000 TNEB employees took out a massive rally here on Tuesday. The rally was organised by TNEB Joint Action Committee comprising 13 associations.

The employees started assembling in front of the electricity headquarters around 8 am and tried to march towards the secretariat, but the police officials blocked them, and diverted them to Rajarathinam stadium. Due to the rally, the roads were barricaded, and traffic was diverted to other roads.

TNEB Employees Federation’s general secretary, A Sekizhar, S Rajendran (CITU), S Murthy (Electricity Workers Federation), and a few others met principal secretary T Udhayachandran at the secretariat and apprised him of their demands.

Sekizhar told media, “Our main demand is not to outsource electricity works and to implement G.O. 100 so that job security, time-bound wage revision, and work allotment could be ensured.” The protest also saw a shortage of food, as lunch was arranged only for 15,000 employees.

