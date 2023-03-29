Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 20,000 TNEB staff protest against outsourcing works

Urging the government not to outsource electricity works and to implement G.O. 100, nearly 20,000 TNEB employees took out a massive rally here on Tuesday.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Urging the government not to outsource electricity works and to implement G.O. 100, nearly 20,000 TNEB employees took out a massive rally here on Tuesday. The rally was organised by TNEB Joint Action Committee comprising 13 associations.

The employees started assembling in front of the electricity headquarters around 8 am and tried to march towards the secretariat, but the police officials blocked them, and diverted them to Rajarathinam stadium. Due to the rally, the roads were barricaded, and traffic was diverted to other roads.

TNEB Employees Federation’s general secretary, A Sekizhar, S Rajendran (CITU), S Murthy (Electricity Workers Federation), and a few others met principal secretary T Udhayachandran at the secretariat and apprised him of their demands.

Sekizhar told media, “Our main demand is not to outsource electricity works and to implement G.O. 100 so that job security, time-bound wage revision, and work allotment could be ensured.” The protest also saw a shortage of food, as lunch was arranged only for 15,000 employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNEB Electricity work
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp