Rs 106 crore to make Chennai, nearby districts flood-free

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan announced that two long-term flood mitigation works would be undertaken in three districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur - for Rs 106 crore.

Besides, Madhavaram Retteri lake would be transformed into a drinking water resource for Rs 44 crore and pre-monsoon works would be undertaken for Rs 20 crore in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Cuddalore districts.

The minister made these announcements while replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department in the state assembly. The Minister said water regulators would be established at the weir (flow-off gate)in the eight lakes at Ottiambakkam, Perumbakkam, Kattur, Ambattur, Ayanambakkam, Ayappakkam, Paruthipattu, and Korattur to release water ahead of a flood situation.

These works would be carried out for Rs 12 crore. Besides, works for establishing open and closed waterways on the Thanikachalam Nagar canal would be undertaken for Rs 94 crore.

Durai Murugan said Retteri lake would be renovated through deepening and by establishing regulators to transform it into a drinking water resource for Rs 44 crore. Through these measures, the storage level of the Retteri lake would be enhanced from 32 mcft to 62 mcft.

The minister also said six flood mitigation works would be undertaken for Rs 88 crore in Porur, Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, and Manapakkam areas to permanently prevent damages caused by floods in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.

Referring to the charges levelled by former minister RB Udhayakumar that he could not find any measures for implementing the kudimaramathu scheme which had benefitted thousands of farmers during the past many years, Durai Murugan said, “Kudimaramathu is a term used for a long time. Now the court has directed that these works have to be undertaken only through irrigation associations. Besides, all water resources are full now. So, there is no need for Kudimaramathu as of now.”

The minister explained that land could be categorised as over-exploited, critical, semi-critical, safe, and saline about groundwater levels. The government is concentrating on treating around 360 over-exploited areas by building check dams to enhance the groundwater table.

The operation of sluice gates at reservoirs in Chembarambakkam, Poondi, and Red Hills would be automated using special software for Rs 32 crore. This would improve flood water management.

Durai Murugan said works for laying three canals in Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts would be undertaken for Rs 12.79 crore to benefit 8,135.48 acres of land. Besides, feasibility studies would be undertaken for larger irrigation projects in seven districts including Karur, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Theni, Trichy, Tirunelveli, and Thiruvallur.

Studies will be carried out for establishing reservoirs in four places along Kosasthalaiyar river in Thiruvallur district to enhance drinking water storage for Chennai city. The minister also announced new check dams would be built in 15 places in eight districts for Rs 70.75 crore.



