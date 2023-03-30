Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: 60-year-old ‘dead’ man returns home for his own funeral in Kallakurichi

When a relative went to Elavanzurkottai market to buy garlands for the funeral, he spotted Subramani in the market.

Published: 30th March 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Subramani

60-year-old labourer Subramani

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  A 60-year-old labourer who was presumed dead by his family after he left home four days ago after a fight was found in robust health just as the family was getting ready to perform his final rites by mistaking someone else’s body as his, near Ulundurpet on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said, the man was identified Subramani, a daily wage labourer from Nedumanur. Recently, he had an altercation with his sons, Goundamani (30) and Senthil (29), over some issues and left home. The family searched for him at all the usual spots, but he was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the decomposed body of a 60-year-old man was found in a forest area near Thiyagadurugam and police shared a photograph of him on various social media groups. Goundamani and Senthil felt the body resembled their father and requested the police hand over the body to them for performing the final rites. The ceremony was fixed in the afternoon.

When a relative went to Elavanzurkottai market to buy garlands for the funeral, he spotted Subramani in the market. The man informed the family and Subramani was brought back to the village, to be greeted with disbelief that quickly turned into joy. “We couldn’t believe our eyes, but we are happy that our father is alive,” said Subramani’s sons.

However, the family is clueless who’s the body they were about to cremate. Thiyagadurugam police were informed and they sent the body to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital for an autopsy. Further probe is on to identify the body.

Comments

