Rain relief from heat for Tamil Nadu, heavy shower likely in five districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intermittent showers throughout this summer have given Tamil Nadu the much-needed respite from heat so far and the latest wet spell would continue for three more days, the IMD said.

Many districts may record appreciable drop in day-time temperature as the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning to Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts till May 4 and moderate rain has been forecast for most parts of Tamil Nadu till May 5.

On Monday, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 78mm of rainfall, highest in the state. Meenambakkam station in Chennai recorded 19.9 mm and several other districts recorded light to moderate rainfall.

Chennai hugely benefited from the overcast weather as mercury dropped to 33 degrees in Nungambakkam and 33.3 degrees in Meenambakkam, a drop of 3.1 and 3.8 degree Celsius below normal. At 39.4 degree Celsius, only Erode recorded 1.3 degrees above-normal temperature.The rain was due to a perfect convergence of trough running over south India and western disturbance, the Met office said.

‘Heat may return in days’

As per weather models, there is a likelihood of a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal which may intensity further and move towards the Burma region. “The weather system may pull the moisture from our region thereby increasing temperature.

We have to wait and see how the system forms and moves. From May second or third week, we may see summer heat returning,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.

