Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain relief from heat for Tamil Nadu, heavy shower likely in five districts

Intermittent showers throughout this summer have given Tamil Nadu the much-needed respite from heat so far and the latest wet spell would continue for three more days, the IMD said. 

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Instant showers brought respite to Chennaites on Monday morning (Express | P Jawahar)

Instant showers brought respite to Chennaites on Monday morning (Express | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Intermittent showers throughout this summer have given Tamil Nadu the much-needed respite from heat so far and the latest wet spell would continue for three more days, the IMD said. 

Many districts may record appreciable drop in day-time temperature as the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning to Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts till May 4 and moderate rain has been forecast for most parts of Tamil Nadu till May 5.

On Monday, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 78mm of rainfall, highest in the state. Meenambakkam station in Chennai recorded 19.9 mm and several other districts recorded light to moderate rainfall. 

Chennai hugely benefited from the overcast weather as mercury dropped to 33 degrees in Nungambakkam and 33.3 degrees in Meenambakkam, a drop of 3.1 and 3.8 degree Celsius below normal.   At 39.4 degree Celsius, only Erode recorded 1.3 degrees above-normal temperature.The rain was due to a perfect convergence of trough running over south India and western disturbance, the Met office said.

‘Heat may return in days’

As per weather models, there is a likelihood of a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal which may intensity further and move towards the Burma region. “The weather system may pull the moisture from our region thereby increasing temperature.

We have to wait and see how the system forms and moves. From May second or third week, we may see summer heat returning,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rains Heavy rainfall Temperature drop
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp