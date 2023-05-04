Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambasamudram custodial torture: Second FIR registered under SC/ST (PoA) & JJ Act

The first case was registered based on the complaint of E Subash whose three teeth were allegedly removed in the Kallidaikurichi police station.

Published: 04th May 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Sleuths of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) registered an FIR against the suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and his team of police personnel for allegedly removing the teeth of suspects who were brought to the Ambasamudram police station for an inquiry on March 10.

This is the second case that CB-CID sleuths registered against the accused persons after the probe was transferred to them by the state government.

The case was registered under sections 323, 324, 326, and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code, 3 (1) (e), 3 (2) (v), 3 (2) (va) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to sources, the CB-CID issued summons under sections 160 (1) and 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to about 10 custodial torture victims, including an SC youth asking them to appear with their medical records for an inquiry. However, the sleuths refused to give the victims a copy of the FIR, sources added.

ALSO READ | Ambasamudram custodial torture: FIR registered against IPS officer Balveer Singh

This is the second case registered by CB-CID against Singh and his team. The first case was registered based on the complaint of E Subash whose three teeth were allegedly removed in the Kallidaikurichi police station.

Speaking to TNIE, Executive Director of People's Watch Henry Tiphagne, who is assisting the victims said the denial of the copy of FIR to the SC complainant is a violation of 15 A (9) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act. "The police department and the inquiry officers appointed by the state government to probe into the Ambasamudram custodial torture case has not been transparent since the beginning," he alleged.  

ALSO READ | 10 men from TN's Ambasamudram claim IPS officer removed their teeth; probe underway

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CB-CID ASP Balveer Singh
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp