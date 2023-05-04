Rare albino cobra sighted in Coimbatore, released into Anaikatti forest 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A five-foot-long rare albino cobra was rescued from a residential area in Podanur, Coimbatore on Tuesday night.

Mohan, a volunteer from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), was called to rescue the snake which was found at the entrance of the house owned by Ananthan at Podanur Panchayat in the city.

The rare white cobra was released into the reserve forest in Anaikatti with utmost care.

A rare albino cobra was spotted near the residential area in Coimbatore Podanur. @xpresstn @Senthil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/7Gv76qaeOO — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 4, 2023

A forest staff said Anaikatti Reserve forest was chosen to release the cobra as it is rich in biodiversity and releasing it into the natural habitat will ensure the snake continues to live without any disturbance.

It is a step to maintain the ecological balance of the region, the staff added.

M Sirajdeen, Coordinator of WNCT, Coimbatore said, "There have been reports of cobra sightings in villages due to the reduction of their natural habitat and this rare cobra had been spotted three times in the last ten years in the Podanur area."

"Albino snakes are quite rare and unique as they lack melanin pigmentation, which is why the skin of the snake turns white." he added.

