GH doc failed to treat our injuries: Dalit victim tortured by Balveer Singh

It may be noted that the GH doctors had refused to furnish medical records of victims Arunkumar and his minor brother under the RTI Act and submitted it only after a direction from the High Court. 

Published: 05th May 2023 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ambasamudram custodial torture

Victims of alleged custodial torture arrive to appear before the SHRC to give their statement against Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh | Ashwin Prasath

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: One of the victims of alleged custodial violence has revealed that a doctor at the government hospital in Ambasamudram failed to treat the injuries he suffered in the mouth. 

The suspended ASP Balveer Singh and his team of police personnel had beaten him up. The victim, who is a Dalit, had his teeth removed and gums rubbed with stone on March 10.

In his complaint, mentioned in the FIR registered by CB-CID sleuths, the victim, Arunkumar said he suffered from pain in his face, head, neck, hip, back, and legs, after being tortured by Singh and his team using a plier, stones, and lathi in Ambasamudram and VK Puram police stations.

"After the torture, Singh threatened us that he would break our legs too when we return to the station to sign (conditional bail documents) if we talk about the torture to the hospital staff or magistrate. When we were taken to the GH, there was a doctor and nurse, whom I can identify. The police personnel who accompanied us, measured our height and the doctor noted the figures. However, the doctor did not weigh us but wrote approximate weight figures. He did not provide us any treatment," he said.

Recalling that another victim and he were produced before the Cheranmahadevi Judicial Magistrate the next day, Arunkumar said, "During that time also, the police warned us against telling the magistrate about the torture. Neither did we say anything nor did the magistrate ask us anything about the injuries. The police then took us to Palayamkottai in a rental car, and took `2,500 from my mother through Gpay for food and traveling expenses."

It may be noted that the GH doctors had refused to furnish medical records of victims Arunkumar and his minor brother under the RTI Act and submitted it only after a direction from the High Court. The CB-CID has named Balveer Singh, SB Staff Bogan, SI Murugesan, and 'others' as accused persons in the case registered based on Arunkumar's complaint. According to the FIR, Deputy Superintendent of Police R Sankar is the case inquiry officer. "Arunkumar and a few other custodial torture victims are appearing before the CB-CID sleuths for an inquiry on Friday (May 5)," said Executive Director of People's Watch Henry Tiphange, who has been assisting the victims.

