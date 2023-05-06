Home States Tamil Nadu

Education dept, teachers boost govt school enrolment with 'Kuzhanthaigalai Arasu Palliyil Serpom'

Not stopping with that, teachers involve their students in the campaigning by making them interact with the public on their learning at school.

Published: 06th May 2023

School students

School students promoting their government school in the enrolment campaign carried out by the school education department| Express

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Having kicked off admissions to government schools a month earlier than usual, the school education department as a further step towards increasing enrolment has since this April been undertaking 'Kuzhanthaigalai Arasu Palliyil Serpom' (let's enrol our children in government schools) wherein they join school staff and students in campaigning, including raising awareness on the various schemes made available for government school students.

While Manikandam Block Educational Officer (BEO) R Jayalakshmi mentioned that commencing admissions to government schools on April 17 this year would draw the attention of parents who look to enrol their wards in private schools by June, K Maruthanayagam, BEO, Andanallur block, said that the school education department campaign carried out by vehicles going around residential areas would further attract the public by announcing the various schemes and programmes for government school students. Explaining with an example, Maruthanayagam said,

"Many parents whose children are already studying in government schools are not aware of the 7.5% reservation for government school students in undergraduate medical course admissions and other professional courses. We hence decided to bring such benefits to the fore while campaigning." He also said the stipend of Rs 1,000 for girl students from government schools while pursuing college would motivate parents to choose such schools for their children.

Not stopping with that, teachers involve their students in the campaigning by making them interact with the public on their learning at school. Students also dress up as various characters and enact the perks of being a government school student. K Asha Devi, the headmistress of the government middle school in Pirattiyur in Manikandam block, said,

"Witnessing things like students boasting about their government school for the first time would encourage the public to admit their children too in government schools without hesitation." Rijvana Begum, who says she enrolled her child K Imaadhudeen in Mutharasanallur panchayat union primary school after witnessing the road campaign a week ago, said,

"Seeing students perform and read books seamlessly during the enrolment campaign led us to admit our son to a government school itself." "Our perception of government schools has changed after we witnessed the students' performance,” she added.

Meanwhile, with expectations of increased admissions this time, teachers pointed to staff shortages in schools and sought immediate action from the government on the matter.

