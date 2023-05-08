Probe into part-time job scam leads Coimbatore police to bank account with Rs 1.15 crore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Cyber Crime police identified a bank account from which Rs 1.15 crore was transferred to six accounts, allegedly belonging to scammers, while probing into a recent part-time job scam case.

As per police, R Sureshrajan (60) from Perur, found a website for a part-time job and he registered his mobile number on the website in April. After that, a person contacted him on WhatsApp and sent him a link to join a social media platform, where he was assigned part-time online jobs. There were two categories namely ‘free task’ category and ‘paid task category’. Initially, he was paid Rs 50 for liking and sharing videos and he earned up to Rs 500 per day.

After some time, he was invited to take part in ‘paid task’ category, under which he had to pay a certain amount for a task and in turn get a higher amount. They gave four different investment tasks categorized between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

“After investing Rs 2.40 lakh, the dashboard of his account, which they provided in their weblink, showed that Sureshrajan’s balance was Rs 2.70 lakh (including his Rs 30,000 income). He continued investing in it, but when he tried to withdraw, he couldn’t. When he tried contacting the people, they didn’t respond and absconded. He lost Rs 7.81 lakh from his savings,” said police.

The victim approached Cyber crime police, who found out that he had transferred the money to six different private bank accounts. Around 13 transactions took place between him and the scammers, according to the police.

Following investigation, the police found that there was Rs1.15 crore in the six bank accounts belonging to the scammers, which they froze with the help of bank officials. “Efforts are on to identify the victims and to catch the suspects,” the officer added.

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Cyber Crime police identified a bank account from which Rs 1.15 crore was transferred to six accounts, allegedly belonging to scammers, while probing into a recent part-time job scam case. As per police, R Sureshrajan (60) from Perur, found a website for a part-time job and he registered his mobile number on the website in April. After that, a person contacted him on WhatsApp and sent him a link to join a social media platform, where he was assigned part-time online jobs. There were two categories namely ‘free task’ category and ‘paid task category’. Initially, he was paid Rs 50 for liking and sharing videos and he earned up to Rs 500 per day. After some time, he was invited to take part in ‘paid task’ category, under which he had to pay a certain amount for a task and in turn get a higher amount. They gave four different investment tasks categorized between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After investing Rs 2.40 lakh, the dashboard of his account, which they provided in their weblink, showed that Sureshrajan’s balance was Rs 2.70 lakh (including his Rs 30,000 income). He continued investing in it, but when he tried to withdraw, he couldn’t. When he tried contacting the people, they didn’t respond and absconded. He lost Rs 7.81 lakh from his savings,” said police. The victim approached Cyber crime police, who found out that he had transferred the money to six different private bank accounts. Around 13 transactions took place between him and the scammers, according to the police. Following investigation, the police found that there was Rs1.15 crore in the six bank accounts belonging to the scammers, which they froze with the help of bank officials. “Efforts are on to identify the victims and to catch the suspects,” the officer added.