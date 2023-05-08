Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe into part-time job scam leads Coimbatore police to bank account with Rs 1.15 crore

As per police, R Sureshrajan (60) from Perur, found a website for a part-time job and he registered his mobile number on the website in April.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

internet, cyber security

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore District Cyber Crime police identified a bank account from which Rs 1.15 crore was transferred to six accounts, allegedly belonging to scammers, while probing into a recent part-time job scam case.

As per police, R Sureshrajan (60) from Perur, found a website for a part-time job and he registered his mobile number on the website in April. After that, a person contacted him on WhatsApp and sent him a link to join a social media platform, where he was assigned part-time online jobs.  There were two categories namely ‘free task’ category and ‘paid task category’. Initially, he was paid Rs 50 for liking and sharing videos and he earned up to Rs 500 per day.

After some time, he was invited to take part in ‘paid task’ category, under which he had to pay a certain amount for a task and in turn get a higher amount. They gave four different investment tasks categorized between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

“After investing Rs 2.40 lakh, the dashboard of his account, which they provided in their weblink, showed that Sureshrajan’s balance was Rs 2.70 lakh (including his Rs 30,000 income). He continued investing in it, but when he tried to withdraw, he couldn’t. When he tried contacting the people, they didn’t respond and absconded. He lost Rs 7.81 lakh from his savings,” said police.

The victim approached Cyber crime police, who found out that he had transferred the money to six different private bank accounts. Around 13 transactions took place between him and the scammers, according to the police.

Following investigation, the police found that there was Rs1.15 crore in the six bank accounts belonging to the scammers, which they froze with the help of bank officials. “Efforts are on to identify the victims and to catch the suspects,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore District Cyber Crime Part time job scam
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp