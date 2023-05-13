Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin launches QR code for people to check status of infrastructure projects in TN

All complaints and requests from the general public will be forwarded to the respective officials and addressed at the earliest.

Published: 13th May 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin launching a QR code system to monitor projects, in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a move towards smart governance, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a QR code system to monitor infrastructure projects and ensure efficient service delivery across local bodies in Tamil Nadu. The municipal administration and water supplies department initiated the smart governance system, which will bridge the gap between local bodies’ administration and the public.

According to a release, the QR code system has been established in public places such as parks, bus stands, crematoriums, markets, playgrounds, urban health centres and public toilets, allowing people to access the information, offering them an opportunity to provide feedback about infrastructure projects and services in urban areas such as corporation, municipality and town panchayats. Residents can also check pending tax details, including property tax, register births and deaths, through the code and track the status of their registered complaints about services.

All complaints and requests from the general public will be forwarded to the respective officials and addressed at the earliest. This system aims at ensuring transparency and accountability in governance and improve service delivery in urban areas.

Stalin also launched organic manure called “sezhippu” (prosperity). The urban local bodies are producing 870 tonnes of organic manure a day, which will now be sold to the public. This initiative was introduced following an announcement made by the minister during the reply to the demands for grants for the department 2022-2023.

TAGS
QR code MK Stalin infrastructure projects
