Govt-aided schools in Tamil Nadu collecting excess fees from the students

On request of anonymity, a member from the teachers association said that apart from collecting excess fees from parents, most government-aided schools also allegedly collect bribes of Rs 30-Rs 50 lakh from teachers when they're appointed at these schools. "Some schools even deduct 10% of the teachers' salaries every month. Though a teacher becomes eligible for the position of school headmaster after serving a minimum of 10 years at a government-aided school, most aided schools do not go by the government norms while choosing the headmaster.