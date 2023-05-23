Four new judges of Madras High Court take oath of office

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four additional judges appointed to the Madras High Court have been sworn in at an induction ceremony held on the court premises.

Acting Chief Justice T Raja administered the oath to R Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, C Kumarappan and K Rajasekhar at the ceremony on Tuesday. All four were holding the positions of district judges before the elevation.

With the appointment of the new judges, who will hold office for two years, the strength of the charted High Court has risen to 64, against the sanctioned strength of 75. Of the 64 judges, 48 are permanent judges.

Welcoming the new judges, Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram said their induction would “protect and strengthen the customs of the Madras Bar and reinforce them by applying established principles of law and precedence when necessary”.

Referring to their experience in the judiciary, he said, “Years of legal expertise, judicial training and administrative experience would also be beneficial in ‘discharge of judicial duties”.

The AG added their presence in the Bench will advance constitutional force and guarantee the advancement of social justice, scientific temper, the spirit of enquiry and humanism.

In their reply address, the newly appointed judges recalled those, including Judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court, who have helped in their progression in their professional careers.

All four judges became judicial officers in 2011, and are now elevated to the Madras High Court too, on the same day, the A-G said.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, Additional Advocates General, State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar, other law officers, Bar Council of India vice-chairman S. Prabakaran, office-bearers of various Bar associations and other lawyers participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

(With inputs from IANS)

