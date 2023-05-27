BJP worker in Nagapattinam tells government hospital doctor to remove hijab, arrested

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: District health officials and the police are investigating a case of a 35-year-old BJP functionary allegedly asking a woman doctor at the Thirupoondi government hospital to remove her hijab (headscarf) Wednesday night.

The accused was arrested on Friday night.

According to sources, A Bhuvanesh Ram of Sinthamani, who is a BJP functionary, on Wednesday night took his relative, Subramaniyan, to the government hospital in Thirupoondi following complaints of chest pain.

After learning the patient’s condition was critical, Dr Jannath Firthouse, who was on duty then, advised Bhuvanesh to take Subramaniyan to Nagapattinam General Hospital for treatment. Bhuvanesh, however, insisted that his relative be treated at the same hospital.

Questioning why she wasn’t in uniform, Bhuvanesh then demanded Dr Jannath remove her hijab. As she refused, Bhuvanesh started filming her and repeated his demand. He also enquired about the availability of senior doctors. Dr Jannath, too, began to film Bhuvanesh and told him that she was addressing her inappropriately, sources added.

While Subramaniyan was subsequently taken to Nagapattinam General Hospital he died there in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the video clips shot allegedly by both Dr Jannath and Bhuvanesh going viral, dozens of functionaries of the CPM and the TMMK blocked the East Coast Road near Thirupoondi around 5 pm on Thursday demanding Bhuvanesh’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Dr Jannath and Bhuvanesh separately lodged complaints at Keelaiyur police station on Thursday.

"The accused, Bhuvanesh, complained that the duty doctor was not wearing a uniform while the doctor said that he misbehaved with her. We will forward Bhuvanesh's complaint to the Health and Family Welfare Department as the professional dress code falls under their purview," said Nagapattinam DSP E Balakrishnan.

A case was registered under Sections 294b (verbal abuse), 353 (deterring a public servant from discharge of duty), 298 (wounding religious feelings) of the IPC and Section 68 (refusal to comply with orders) of the Information Technology Act and Bhuvanesh was arrested on Friday night. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to Nagapattinam District Jail for judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Health and Family Welfare Department has ordered district health officials to hold an inquiry. If the incident is true, action will be taken, he added.

